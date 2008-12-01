At a recent neighborhood meeting, several people expressed frustration at having to scoop up poop, especially since they didn’t own a dog, and they wanted to see if there was anything that could be done about getting dog-walkers to clean up after their pets.

Well, since my neighbors don’t know that I author a blog, I couldn’t refer them the Cool Broads don’t poop in other people’s yards rule. So instead, I mentioned that I had, in fact, spoken to one repeat offender about cleaning up after her dogs and even gave her a bag to do so when she was “caught off guard” one day as her dogs pooped on my tulips.

“Yeah”, my neighbor said, “she never walks with a bag…but she’s really nice.”

I found that statement odd, so I asked her, “How can you call someone who doesn’t respect your property ‘really nice’?”

“Well,” she said, “I guess it just doesn’t really bother me.”

“It bothers me,” her husband barked (no doggie pun intended).

“Do you think it’ll bother you when your 3 year-old steps in a pile of dog poop and tracks it in your house?” I asked.

“Maybe, but I think it’s more important to maintain a friendly relationship with your neighbors than to risk offending someone and possibly create an awkward situation.”

I was aghast. I immediately wanted to tell this women that there was a word for people like her…doormat. She’s a doormat because that’s what you call someone who let’s people walk all over her and doesn’t stick up for herself. In fact, even Oprah has a checklist of ten things that so-called “doormats” do, and number 1 on the list is: I lie about my feelings if the truth might upset someone.

But my if-you-say-that-you-may-hurt-her-feelings filter kept me from uttering the word “doormat” and I’m proud of myself for showing restraint (especially since wine was being consumed).

This women was sweet and I didn’t want to offend her, but honestly, I consider her to be as much a part of a problem as the person who feels like it’s okay to let their dogs crap in your front yard. She’s an enabler, and her inaction validates the viewpoint that so many people hold today, that showing respect for other people’s property isn’t very important.

So, if you see someone peeling open a candy bar and throwing the wrapper on the ground, or hitting another car in the parking lot and shrugging it off without stopping, or your boyfriend slugs you because you forgot to pick up his dry cleaning…and you say nothing, it’s my opinion that you are just as guilty.

I know that may seem a bit harsh, but unless we all sprout a nice set of balls and step up to the plate, we’ll have no one else to blame but ourselves when people don’t treat us, other people, our community, and our environment, with respect.

~tcb

