Growing up, when my Mother would get stressed about money (or lack thereof) my Dad would try to reassure her by saying, “If we run out of money, we’ll just go out and make some more.”

Apparently that little bit of wisdom was actually my Grandfather’s, and even though it didn’t seem to make my Mother feel better, I always felt that there was real truth in his statement. After all, it IS just money.

So I try to keep that in mind as I watch our 401K shrink and my eldest son’s college fund cave (at least he has one…my youngest, apparently, isn’t even going).

I also try not to freak out about the What ifs, especially when I hear of yet another company laying off a chunk of their workforce.

This is without a doubt a very stressful time for everyone. We’re all feeling the effects of this economic recession and make no mistake; we’re all paying for it. And it’s easy (and understandable) to let stress and fear ooze into the tiny breaks in our confidence and hold us hostage.

Then I read this article over at the Positivity Blog about the “So What?” mentality. In a nutshell, it dictates that instead of participating in a world that is self-defeating, you help create a world that is uplifting…by being positive.

So What if my husband gets the ax? He’ll get another job. It might take a while and we may miss a mortgage payment or two and my kids may have to eat erasers for lunch, and I may have to get a job at Chic-Fil-A…but it’ll work out. We’ll come out of it, and we’ll be stronger than before (with free chicken sandwiches to boot).

Life truly is an adventure and sometimes the most challenging of times can be the most pivotal. Maybe after being laid off, you decide to move your career in a different direction, maybe a more satisfying direction, or maybe you strike out onto your own. Whatever cards you’re dealt, you can handle it…if you stay strong and if you stay positive.

So if you need a little pick-me-up today, read this post, reset your attitude, and count your blessings this holiday season. Because chances are, if you look around, you’ll see that you’ve got lots.

~tcb