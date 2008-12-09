Growing up, when my Mother would get stressed about money (or lack thereof) my Dad would try to reassure her by saying, “If we run out of money, we’ll just go out and make some more.”
Apparently that little bit of wisdom was actually my Grandfather’s, and even though it didn’t seem to make my Mother feel better, I always felt that there was real truth in his statement. After all, it IS just money.
So I try to keep that in mind as I watch our 401K shrink and my eldest son’s college fund cave (at least he has one…my youngest, apparently, isn’t even going).
I also try not to freak out about the What ifs, especially when I hear of yet another company laying off a chunk of their workforce.
This is without a doubt a very stressful time for everyone. We’re all feeling the effects of this economic recession and make no mistake; we’re all paying for it. And it’s easy (and understandable) to let stress and fear ooze into the tiny breaks in our confidence and hold us hostage.
Then I read this article over at the Positivity Blog about the “So What?” mentality. In a nutshell, it dictates that instead of participating in a world that is self-defeating, you help create a world that is uplifting…by being positive.
So What if my husband gets the ax? He’ll get another job. It might take a while and we may miss a mortgage payment or two and my kids may have to eat erasers for lunch, and I may have to get a job at Chic-Fil-A…but it’ll work out. We’ll come out of it, and we’ll be stronger than before (with free chicken sandwiches to boot).
Life truly is an adventure and sometimes the most challenging of times can be the most pivotal. Maybe after being laid off, you decide to move your career in a different direction, maybe a more satisfying direction, or maybe you strike out onto your own. Whatever cards you’re dealt, you can handle it…if you stay strong and if you stay positive.
So if you need a little pick-me-up today, read this post, reset your attitude, and count your blessings this holiday season. Because chances are, if you look around, you’ll see that you’ve got lots.
~tcb
7 responses so far ↓
1 Woody // Dec 9, 2008 at 1:57 pm
Great post! It is easy to let the ‘things’ get you down. We need to take stock in what is really important – your family, your health, etc – and be thankful for what we do have.
PS – Bridge jumping is a LOT of fun. It was a major summer pasttime in the small town I grew up in!
Woody
2 Stacy // Dec 9, 2008 at 2:08 pm
That picture gave me bad The Happening flashbacks.
I have really been trying to maintain a positive, don’t sweat the small stuff, just keep enjoying what you have mindset, and it’s been working well!
Stacy
3 Emily // Dec 9, 2008 at 2:35 pm
Great post – I am definitely trying to keep that mentality – sometimes its hard but really – we choose how we view the world – why don’t we always view it in the best light possible?
Emily
4 Mrs. Who // Dec 9, 2008 at 3:04 pm
So, so true! We are pretty diversified in our investments, but it has made me sick how much we have lost in our 401k. But I have a great, loving family, wonderful friends, a good job and a sweet grandson who just turned three and, when he was born weighed 2 lbs. and stayed in the NICU for two months. We are so very, very lucky!!
Mrs. Who
5 Frankie // Dec 9, 2008 at 11:52 pm
Great article and photo.. on the subject, what are some things Cool Broads never skimp on?.. there are limits, right?
6 Tricia // Dec 10, 2008 at 2:17 pm
It’s all about attitude, right. A cool broad knows and believes. Great post. I’m headed over to read where you linked.
7 Free from Anxiety // Dec 14, 2008 at 11:04 pm
Excellent content here and a nice writing style too – keep up the great work!
