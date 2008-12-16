A few years ago I told my husband that if he ever bought me a minivan, I would personally remove his spleen. There wasn’t any way I was going to be caught dead driving one of those big, ugly, soccer-mom standard-issue, vehicles. Two years later I found myself spending all my free time trying to convince him to buy me one.
When he finally acquiesced, we plopped down the money and picked out the one with the built in sunshades for the baby, the back windows that rolled down and a killer DVD player (which the kids can be watching with headphones in the back while my husband and I jam to tunes in the front – how great is that?).
Later that day, I drove my new, shiny, silver Odyssey into the driveway for the first time (take note that we lived in a neighborhood that prided itself on being hip). As we pulled in, one of our neighbors happened to be jogging by. Upon seeing us, he let out a throaty “Boooooooooo”, and then continued to run down the street. I got a similar response from one of my friends who when told we had just purchased a minivan, responded incredulously, “You did not.”
Strangely, these reactions didn’t faze me. I didn’t care what anyone else thought…I thought it was beautiful. Why? Because it made my life easier. That’s all. It made my life better, it was perfect for the kids and me, and I loved it. (My jogging neighbor later apologized and told me he was just jealous because he really wanted a minivan but couldn’t bring himself to buy one. He got a Pacifica instead.)
Now, I’m not perfect. I have my own preconceived notions about how “cool” or “uncool” certain things can be. For example – Crocs. My father wears Crocs when he’s hosing down his boat and my grandma wears them when she’s digging in her garden and they’re kinda cute on kids, but when I see a grown man wearing Crocs at happy hour at Houlihans’s…I seriously question his taste.
Until I saw this….
It’s Anthony Kiedis from the Red Hot Chili Peppers with his girlfriend and baby and yes, he’s wearing Crocs. All of the sudden I’m like, huh…Crocs…maybe they are cool.
Did I just say that out loud?
At that moment, my world turned upside down (nobody ever accused me of NOT being a drama queen). I began to question how I go about defining “cool”. Am I so easily influenced that anything be made cool simply by association? Apparently so, because size 11 Crocs are pretty ugly, right?
So, I guess the lesson here is if you love it and own it and are comfortable enough with your sense of self to take a few hits, go for it. We can’t always be followers…every now and then we have to take the lead. I wonder if when I step my cool ass out of my minivan, someone is thinking, huh…minivans…maybe they are cool.
~tcb
1 Junebug // Feb 29, 2008 at 5:00 pm
I totally agree! I find it refreshing when someone looks great in the style that’s all their own. I mean come on…we can’t all be followers…we have to lead sometimes.
2 beanball // Mar 1, 2008 at 10:57 pm
you go hot mama in a silver Ody!!
3 Karly // Apr 8, 2008 at 5:28 pm
I love my mini-van. Also? I’ve always thought Crocs were BAD NEWS for anyone over the age of 5 who peed standing up, but that picture? He kinda makes Crocs look cool. My world has also been turned upside down.
4 Redheadfae // Apr 25, 2008 at 11:34 am
I’m sorry, Junebug, but I still don’t see where wearing Crocs or buying a minivan equates to following one’s own sense of style.
I think it’s more a matter of us accepting that some things are ubiquitous and eventually we cave to the mainstream here and there.
Cheers!
5 Miss Attitude // May 9, 2008 at 9:49 pm
I don’t care if he’s a rock star or not, Crocs still aren’t cool! And really, cool or not cool, they’re ugly.
I love your blog! Thanks for commenting on mine and sending this link.
Stylishly yours,
Miss Attitude
6 Nattybug // Jul 17, 2008 at 4:28 pm
I have to agree with “Miss Attitude”. Crocs are just NEVER cool. I saw a guy wearing LIME GREEN crocs! As he passed I thought “there goes a good looking guy” but my eyes were blinded by the crocs and that thought was replaced by “Ewwww” followed by a snort. Sigh…I can’t wait for this “trend” to be done.
7 Just Sayin'... // Dec 16, 2008 at 10:38 am
I can see the mini-van. It’s practical. But crocs will never be cool! No Way! No How! Nuh-Uh!
8 Chicago breast cancer // Dec 16, 2008 at 1:00 pm
The general consensus is: Crocs are uncool, I agree fully! Minivans, however annoying they are on the road (probably because some people just can’t drive), are cool…I cruise one all the time and it’s not even mine!
9 Charlene // Dec 16, 2008 at 3:28 pm
Hmmm, yeah I really can’t picture myself in a minivan, but every time I’m in one I think, “Wow! Look at all the room in here – I really want one of these to pile all our crap in!”
And Crocs – well they are NOT cool, but the are soooo comfortable and really easy to take off when traveling through metal detectors, so yeah, I’ve got some. And sometimes I even wear them with socks – the ultimate in uncool. But hey, I’m over 40 so I don’t care what anyone thinks and I only wear them when I’m being a total grunge. It’s funny the things you end up doing that you think you’ll never do!
10 RhoRho // Dec 16, 2008 at 3:44 pm
You’re super-funny, and we just happen to have several things in common (most of your “weaknesses!” )I’ll be coming back for assistance on my on-going quest for coolness…
RhoRhos last blog post..Family or Frenemy?
11 Solo // Dec 17, 2008 at 2:01 am
“So, I guess the lesson here is if you love it and own it and are comfortable enough with your sense of self to take a few hits, go for it.”
Quoted for truth…real talk right there. Thank you.
12 Vic // Dec 19, 2008 at 8:02 am
Mini van + hot chick ? Welcome to the MILF club. You need a shirt that says ” Got MILF ? “
13 Barbara // Dec 20, 2008 at 6:06 pm
A few years ago, I broke my little toe on the boat and out of desperation I looked for something comfortable to wear while boating. I found the Crocs at a boating store and bought a pair. They were so comfortable and perfect for allowing my little toe to heal in comfort. I didn’t even know the background of the Croc but since then, I read an article in the Soundings (a boating magazine) about the founders, etc. and of course started to see Crocs everywhere (knockoffs included) I bought several pairs for people visiting on the boat and they are perfect and I think kind of cute especially for little children (but not on the escalator).
14 ellie.1995 // Dec 21, 2008 at 9:11 pm
omg Crocs are kool i’m so getting a pair..
I LOVE ANTHONY!!!!!! <3333
15 Zeynep // Jan 10, 2009 at 6:09 am
confession: I secretly wear my 8 year old son’s Crocs every chance I get (he has big feet, size 7.5!) – walking to the school bus to pick up the younger son, buying meat from the butcher etc.. stuff I do in the neighborhood. I haven’t ventured out “in the public” yet – but that is coming as well.
Our perception of “coolness” changes every year, with whatever is in fashion. Remember the wide elastic belts we used to wear in the late 80s? We wouldn’T be caught dead in them a couple of years ago, yet check out Diesel and G-Star – they’re carrying them in all their European markets. Same with boots – in – skinny jeans combination. We get used to it, our reality of everyday life adapts our understanding of fashion and Crocs will rule some day ps: I also love my Birkies. I have Birkies with crystals on them dammit!
Zeyneps last blog post..Peter Pan and I
