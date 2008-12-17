Editor’s note: This is a guest post from Kim Sisto Robinson.
All right gals, here’s the dilemma. Half of us are wearing the wrong size bra. That’s right. We’re sauntering around town with sagging, wobbling, drooping boobies and let me tell you…it’s not a pretty sight. Women in America are swinging their ta-tas from side to side like old elephant trunks and it has officially become a crisis situation.
On a recent (repeated) Oprah episode, bra expert, Susan Nethero stated that 8 out of 10 women are wearing the wrong bra size.
What?
“Not only can the right bra eliminate sagging, it can make you appear slimmer and take years off your look,” Nethero says.
One can imagine, after this particular episode, bra stores were swamped with women desperately trying to elevate their shortcomings. Just the words “slimmer” and “years off” will do it for most women (i.e., me).
Lifting, separating, and rising up: this is message Nethero is sending out to America’s women. Why would a woman want to walk around braless unless her breasts are perfectly perky? Not that I’m against breasts. I love ‘em. I just don’t want somebody’s nipples swaying in my direction (if you know what I mean). On the same note…why would a woman want to wear a bra that doesn’t support her beautiful, lush melons?
Every time I meet my girlfriend, Kristy (not her real name), I want to scream, “Don’t you know that your knockers are nearly touching the continent of Australia!” I mean, this girl is only forty-two years old and I wouldn’t be surprised if she’d borrowed her bra (an old fashioned Playtex) from her eighty year old grandma. But I can’t bring myself to say anything.
Would you?
But then I saw something that changed my mind.
I thought I had the correct bra, shaping and contouring flawlessly. Yet, when I observed a recent snapshot of myself, I resembled my friend Kristy! Instead of my massive mama’s touching the Canadian Provinces, they darn near touched the Dead Sea. Why didn’t I see this? Why is it that we often don’t see in ourselves what we observe in others? Why didn’t anybody inform me of my swinging succulence…my collapsing Chrysanthemums?
Next day I squealed up to Victoria’s Secret, leaving dust behind like Road Runner. The clerk nodded her head knowingly as I walked in. “You watched Oprah, huh?”
She resembled Tyra Banks (I hated her right away): exquisite cranberry lips, emerald cat eyes, and her glossy ebony suit looked like something out of Glamour magazine.
She looked long and hard at my chest, grinning. “Yep, you need a little assistance, darling.”
The nerve of super-models now days.
Tyra led me into a powdered-pink dressing room where she measured and calculated my cup size. “I will assure you, darling, when you exit this place, you will not have dimples, back fat, or sagging.”
If I were a sensitive person, I might have assumed Tyra was insulting me, but I was past the point of giving a damn.
It was true, though. When I left Victoria’s Secret that day, I was a new woman…perky and proud. Instead of my bra overflowing like Myra Breckenridge, my breasts were tight and taunt. One cannot imagine what a new bra can do for a woman when her breasts suddenly become submissive to gravity.
Thinking back, I now feel it was a disservice to my friend for not telling her about her wilting flowers. If women aren’t candid with one another, we haven’t advanced as far as we should have. I mean, I was so concerned about Kristy’s feelings that I allowed her walk around with drooping mushmelons. It reminded me of a quote by Gloria Steinem, “The truth will set you free. But first, it will piss you off.”
Feminism embodies more than “let it all hang out, honey”. We did. We do. But now it’s time to dig the bras from the ashes, put them on, and hopefully we’ll not be swinging our opulence anywhere but straight ahead.
And if we sway anything, anything at all…let it be our buoyancy, our brilliance, and our brains.
Kim Sisto Robinson is a mother of 2 teenage boys, 2 snotty tabbies, and 1 beautiful British husband. When she’s not writing, you can find her at Laura MacArthur School, where she works as the discipline teacher. She blogs obsessively on Skirt.com and is a columnist for MaryElise.com. By her own admission, she “writes to breathe”.
11 responses so far ↓
1 The Incredible Woody // Dec 17, 2008 at 11:17 pm
My best fitting bra is my sports bra – Moving Comfort. My girls are lifted, separated, and jiggle-free. Too bad it’s of sports bra thickness and thus I can’t wear it with real clothes!
2 Solo // Dec 18, 2008 at 12:19 am
daayyum! A thing to make you go hmm.
3 Mary K // Dec 18, 2008 at 3:42 am
As a 34AA, I’ve been guilty of going bra-less most of my life. Then I read a report that said when running even small-cup women have “kinetic movement” up to 6 inches. Wow. I am a believer in the bra. Now I just have to find one that fits.
4 elizabeth // Dec 18, 2008 at 9:11 am
Great blog. I am running over to Victoria to learn her secret.
I was a braless one for years, but my girls would never fail me. They wouldn’t dare!
Nowadays they need a little TLC.
I will take good care of them. Excited to know that there’s a place to go to where you don’t have to donate a kidney to get support.
5 socalgirl // Dec 18, 2008 at 10:02 am
Very funny post…but the real question is, who’s the woman in the pic? TCB? Kim? Whoever you are…I’m jealous!
6 Kim Sisto Robinson // Dec 18, 2008 at 12:13 pm
Hey, the photo is not me—but it may be “the cool broad” who posted this. We must ask her! ~Thanks for reading, girls!
7 Celeste // Dec 18, 2008 at 12:18 pm
I would like to see a clip of the Oprah segment… anyone know if it’s available? Can’t find it on YouTube.
8 thatcoolbroad // Dec 18, 2008 at 12:52 pm
It looks like you can buy Oprah’s bra and jeans intervention episode online for $16 here:
http://oprahstore.oprah.com/p-1373-oprahs-bra-and-jean-intervention-12132006.aspx
Or, check out this link to all sorts of tips and before and after bra makeover’s on Oprah.com here:
http://www.oprah.com/article/omagazine/omag_200507_bra
xoxo
tcb
p.s. I WISH that pic was me:)
9 Kim Sisto Robinson // Dec 18, 2008 at 12:54 pm
Celeste, give me your email…I shall find it for ya. Okay? It’s been on Oprah twice already.
10 Charlene // Dec 22, 2008 at 11:14 pm
Great blog Kim! You eff-ing crack me up! “Touching the Canadian Provences, nearly touching the continent of Australia” what great visuals. You rock!
11 ????? ???????? // Mar 18, 2010 at 12:18 am
