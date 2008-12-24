Just a quick post to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas!!

I hope you’re finding (a little) time to relax and enjoy the sights, sounds, and smells of the holidays. This time of year is so magical and I always look forward to taking time to hunker down, light a fire, read a book, and recharge.

If you’re like many people and have more than one holiday party to attend this year, take a look at this Holiday Guest Behavior Guide on RealSimple.com.

“What’s the code of behavior for an open house, a weekend at your in-laws’, or a New Year’s Eve bash? What should you bring? How should you dress? What should you do? In the case of an open house, skip flowers and give your hostess a potted plant instead. Make sure you RSVP to even the most casual affair. And dress in layers—as more people crowd into a room, it can rapidly overheat. Find more tips (when to arrive, when to leave, how to follow up, and more) for these and other holiday scenarios by clicking here.”

I found this article to be a great refresher because as Cool Broads, we really already know this stuff…right?

Enjoy!

~tcb