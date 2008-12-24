Just a quick post to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas!!
I hope you’re finding (a little) time to relax and enjoy the sights, sounds, and smells of the holidays. This time of year is so magical and I always look forward to taking time to hunker down, light a fire, read a book, and recharge.
If you’re like many people and have more than one holiday party to attend this year, take a look at this Holiday Guest Behavior Guide on RealSimple.com.
“What’s the code of behavior for an open house, a weekend at your in-laws’, or a New Year’s Eve bash? What should you bring? How should you dress? What should you do? In the case of an open house, skip flowers and give your hostess a potted plant instead. Make sure you RSVP to even the most casual affair. And dress in layers—as more people crowd into a room, it can rapidly overheat. Find more tips (when to arrive, when to leave, how to follow up, and more) for these and other holiday scenarios by clicking here.”
I found this article to be a great refresher because as Cool Broads, we really already know this stuff…right?
Enjoy!
~tcb
1 kim sisto robinson // Dec 25, 2008 at 1:32 pm
Hi! The Simple Life site is fantastic. I only wish I would have gone to it before the Holidays. Soooo many good ideas…I placed it on my favorite!!!! Thanks xxx
2 Tricia // Jan 4, 2009 at 6:22 am
Hope you had a wonderful holiday and a Happy New Year!
