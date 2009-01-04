The beginning of a New Year is always exciting. For me, there’s a magical sense that anything is possible; whether it’s learning how to play that instrument you’ve always wanted to play or it’s striving for a better job or a healthier self.

At the same time, the act of bidding farewell to the old year is an effective and symbolic way to shed the old, crusty baggage we’ve accumulated over the past twelve months and make ourselves new again.

And if you’re lucky enough to have a few days off at the end of the year, it’s a great time to relax, recharge, and reorganize and then come Monday, hit the ground running with a renewed sense of optimism for the future.

This time last year, my husband had just given me a MacBook for Christmas and within a week I’d decided to launch a blog. I can still feel the excitement as the possibilities swirled in my head and I feverishly designed my new website. And even though I temporarily morphed into an obsessed techie and my personal hygiene took a hit, the ability to create something and immediately expose it to thousands of people made the temporary lapse worth it.

That Cool Broad has been a wonderfully creative outlet for me and it also allowed me to (hopefully) provide value and humor to people who somehow found their way to my blog and then decided it was worth sticking around.

My articles were regularly featured on Yahoo’s Shine website and in June, I was selected by Skirt! Magazine to be their featured Muse of the Month. One of my posts even made it to the front page of iVillage.com! Needless to say, it’s been an exciting ride and I can’t express how much I appreciate every single comment you’ve left in response to my posts and all of the kind words of support you’ve pitched my way.

I can honestly say that I’ve learned so much about myself as a person, a woman, and a writer this past year and I hope that I’ve inspired the same in you. There aren’t many things more satisfying than the feeling you get when someone tells you that one of your articles spoke to them (or at least made them laugh). There’s a real sense of connection when that happens, and that feeling can sometimes be hard to attain in the “real world”.

And though I fully intend to continue to chronicle my quest to become “that cool broad”, my posts will probably be a bit scarcer. Why? Well, this old broad has decided to go back to work.

That’s right…after 9 years at home with two Legos-obsessed, sometimes smelly, always dear little boys, I’ve decided to plunge back into the working world. The transition from a stay-at-home-mom to a mom-working-full-time will no doubt be a challenging one (for me, for my boys, and for my husband). But for now, my excitement is eclipsing any hesitations.

So, in order to focus on making this new opportunity work, I’ll have to let That Cool Broad simmer on the back burner for now.

But rest assured, I’m POSITIVE that my experiences in corporate America will provide plenty of fodder for future articles as I’ll no doubt attempt to transform myself into the Coolest Working Broad out there (any suggestions would be greatly appreciated).

Have a wonderful New Year!

~tcb