The beginning of a New Year is always exciting. For me, there’s a magical sense that anything is possible; whether it’s learning how to play that instrument you’ve always wanted to play or it’s striving for a better job or a healthier self.
At the same time, the act of bidding farewell to the old year is an effective and symbolic way to shed the old, crusty baggage we’ve accumulated over the past twelve months and make ourselves new again.
And if you’re lucky enough to have a few days off at the end of the year, it’s a great time to relax, recharge, and reorganize and then come Monday, hit the ground running with a renewed sense of optimism for the future.
This time last year, my husband had just given me a MacBook for Christmas and within a week I’d decided to launch a blog. I can still feel the excitement as the possibilities swirled in my head and I feverishly designed my new website. And even though I temporarily morphed into an obsessed techie and my personal hygiene took a hit, the ability to create something and immediately expose it to thousands of people made the temporary lapse worth it.
That Cool Broad has been a wonderfully creative outlet for me and it also allowed me to (hopefully) provide value and humor to people who somehow found their way to my blog and then decided it was worth sticking around.
My articles were regularly featured on Yahoo’s Shine website and in June, I was selected by Skirt! Magazine to be their featured Muse of the Month. One of my posts even made it to the front page of iVillage.com! Needless to say, it’s been an exciting ride and I can’t express how much I appreciate every single comment you’ve left in response to my posts and all of the kind words of support you’ve pitched my way.
I can honestly say that I’ve learned so much about myself as a person, a woman, and a writer this past year and I hope that I’ve inspired the same in you. There aren’t many things more satisfying than the feeling you get when someone tells you that one of your articles spoke to them (or at least made them laugh). There’s a real sense of connection when that happens, and that feeling can sometimes be hard to attain in the “real world”.
And though I fully intend to continue to chronicle my quest to become “that cool broad”, my posts will probably be a bit scarcer. Why? Well, this old broad has decided to go back to work.
That’s right…after 9 years at home with two Legos-obsessed, sometimes smelly, always dear little boys, I’ve decided to plunge back into the working world. The transition from a stay-at-home-mom to a mom-working-full-time will no doubt be a challenging one (for me, for my boys, and for my husband). But for now, my excitement is eclipsing any hesitations.
So, in order to focus on making this new opportunity work, I’ll have to let That Cool Broad simmer on the back burner for now.
But rest assured, I’m POSITIVE that my experiences in corporate America will provide plenty of fodder for future articles as I’ll no doubt attempt to transform myself into the Coolest Working Broad out there (any suggestions would be greatly appreciated).
Have a wonderful New Year!
~tcb
12 responses so far ↓
1 The Incredible Woody // Jan 4, 2009 at 8:47 pm
Good luck with the new job! We will miss you!!
The Incredible Woodys last blog post..New Year’s Shopping Trip
2 Noelle // Jan 4, 2009 at 9:47 pm
Hey, congratulations! I hope you find it a healthy, fulfilling change.
3 Emily // Jan 4, 2009 at 10:20 pm
Congratulations! I will definitely miss you too – but I’m thrilled for you. What made you want to go back? Is it similar to what you did before or something new?
Hooray for you TCB – all the best!
4 Stacy // Jan 4, 2009 at 11:21 pm
Good luck! I’m sure you will soon have a whole barrage of “How To Be A Cool Broad in the Workplace” articles!
Stacys last blog post..A Quick Shana Story For Jen
5 thatcoolbroad // Jan 4, 2009 at 11:21 pm
Thanks guys! I appreciate the support:)
Emily…actually, the job I landed is a product development position in the industry I worked in before kids…probably the only reason I was considered with that cavernous 9 year hole in my resume! And with my youngest in Kindergarten this year, I’ve been toying with the idea of going back.
I’ll let you know how it goes!!
6 socalgirl // Jan 4, 2009 at 11:24 pm
Congrats! I’m gonna miss your sense of humor:) Please keep us updated!
7 Betsey // Jan 5, 2009 at 7:43 am
I made that transition myself a few years ago. The best advice I can give you is this: don’t be afraid to let some things slide. It’s not the end of the world if your husband drops the kids off at school wearing totally mismatched clothes, or if you eat takeout three nights in a row, or if the dust bunnies under your bed are staging a coup. It takes time to settle into a routine, and don’t beat yourself up if you aren’t able to “do it all”. Say no when asked to bake for the bake sale or run the school carnival, and find other, smaller ways to help out. Focus on the really important stuff and it will all work out.
8 Frankie // Jan 5, 2009 at 3:45 pm
Congratulations! I can’t wait to hear the cool working broad stories!!
xoxo
9 Tricia // Jan 6, 2009 at 12:39 pm
Congratulations on all the blog successes and for the new job. I’m sure you’ll make the transition to working full time beautifully, and I look forward to reading more about what you’re up to and your experiences, as time allows. Wishing you all the best!
Tricias last blog post..It’s Not Really A Circle, Is It?
10 Monkeytoemomma // Jan 6, 2009 at 6:09 pm
Good luck at the new job!!! I’m so happy for you! I love being a SAHM, but there are times when I just want to go back to work too. I need to find a way to make money from home so that I can stay in my pj’s.
Wishing you all the luck, but also hoping you come back and write some more. {{{Hugs}}}
Monkeytoemommas last blog post..Insomnia Sucks When You Want To Sleep.
11 kim sisto robinson // Jan 10, 2009 at 12:39 pm
Congrats!!! May 2009 bring you many blessings, health, love, peace, and especially, JOY! I am envious about your “MacBook,” you lucky girl. Keep writing!!!!! xxx Love, Kim
12 Aftercancer // Jan 10, 2009 at 8:35 pm
Anyone who proudly calls herself a broad will be nothing but an asset to any company. Does this mean you’ll be changing your hair to match the picture? Something only a broad can pull off.
Aftercancers last blog post..Could your cough medicine treat prostate cancer?