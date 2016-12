Cool Broad inspiration

"I use 'broad' as a moniker of respect for a woman who knows how to throw a mean right." - James Wolcott



"Conversation is the art of never appearing a bore, of knowing how to say everything interestingly, to entertain with no matter what, to be charming with nothing at all."

- Guy de Maupassant



"Etiquette is for those without manners, in the same way that fashion is for those without style." - Coco Chanel



"To talk without thinking is to shoot without aiming."

- Greg Clarke



“You will accomplish more in two months if you develop a sincere interest in two people, than you will ever accomplish in two years desperately trying to get two people interested in you.”

- Dale Carnegie



“Blessed is he who has learned to admire but not envy, to follow but not imitate, to praise but not flatter, and to lead but not manipulate.” - William A. Ward



“I think to be truly elegant, you must be comfortable, because comfort comes from confidence and confidence is the base of style.” - Charlotte Moss