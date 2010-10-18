Ok…so I’m not sure how That Cool Broad got caught up in Google’s crusade against unsavory content on the World Wide Web…but I did.

I just received this email accusing me of violating Google Adsense policies by posting mature, adult, lewd, or sexual content on my blog and they specifically referenced my post, “7 Topics Boring People Talk About“.

Well, I’ll let you decide for yourself whether my advice not to talk about your kids ad nauseam or your last game of golf, is really that offensive.

Either someone at Google fell asleep at the wheel or they got a pretty good beating with the stupid stick.

Hello,

While reviewing your account, we noticed that you are currently displaying Google ads in a manner that is not compliant with our policies. For instance, we found violations of AdSense policies on pages such as http://www.thatcoolbroad.com/2008/10/13/7- topics-boring-people-talk-bbout/. Please note that this URL is an example and that the same violations may exist on other pages of your website.

As stated in our program policies, AdSense publishers are not permitted to place Google ads on pages with adult or mature content. In addition to photos and videos which contain nudity or sexual activities, below are some other examples of unacceptable content:

* Lewd or provocative images

* Crude or indecent language, including adult stories

* Sexual tips or advice

* Sexual fetish sites (e.g. foot fetish content)

* Adult toys or products

* Ads or links to external sites containing adult content

* Adult links and/or adult keywords within the meta data in the source code of your site

Please make any necessary changes to your webpages in the next 72 hours.

We also suggest that you take the time to review our program policies (https://www.google.com/support/adsense/bin/answer.py?answer=48182&stc=aspe-1pp-en) to ensure that all of your other pages are in compliance.

Once you update your site, we will automatically detect the changes and ad serving will not be affected. If you choose not to make the changes to your account within the next three days, your account will remain active but you will no longer be able to display ads on the site. Please note, however, that we may disable your account if further violations are found in the future.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Sincerely,

The Google AdSense Team

